PRESS DIGEST - Wall Street Journal - Jan 9

Jan 9 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories in the Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

- Fiat Chrysler Automobiles NV said Sunday it will invest $1 billion in two existing plants, creating what it says will be 2,000 new jobs. The decision ahead of Motown's annual car show comes as auto makers have faced heat from the incoming administration of President-elect Donald Trump to manufacture more vehicles in the U.S. on.wsj.com/2i5TsNl

- Akbar Hashemi Rafsanjani, a former president and pillar of Iran's Islamic revolution who became a leading critic of the hardline clerical establishment in the later years of his life, has died. He was 82. on.wsj.com/2ispHHt

- McDonald's Corp has reached a deal to sell a controlling stake in its China operations to an investor group led by Citic Ltd, one of China's largest state-owned companies. Citic Capital Holdings and private-equity giant Carlyle Group LP will buy an 80 percent stake in the fast-food giant's China business in a deal that values the operation at up to $2.08 billion. The agreement is for 20 years. on.wsj.com/2i8PB5s

- Ride-hailing company Uber said in the coming weeks it will start releasing its data from dozens of global cities showing average travel times from one point to another, information gleaned from millions of trips. Uber said the anonymized data, initially from Washington, D.C., Sydney and Manila, can be a resource for urban planners to analyze traffic patterns and make more informed decisions about civic infrastructure. on.wsj.com/2iXDtWc

- General Motors Co Chief Executive Mary Barra said the company won't move small-car production to the United States from Mexico in the wake of President-elect Donald Trump's criticism of the auto maker's imports. Barra, speaking to reporters at a GM event on the eve of its hometown auto show in Detroit, said manufacturing decisions and plant investments are made far in advance of production and can't easily be reversed. on.wsj.com/2iTvetN (Compiled by Rama Venkat Raman in Bengaluru)