PRESS DIGEST - Wall Street Journal - Jan 10

Jan 10(Reuters) - The following are the top stories in the Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

- Jack Ma, the founder and executive chairman of Alibaba Group Holding Ltd, met with Donald Trump for about half an hour on Monday. on.wsj.com/2ib28lG

- China's WeChat saluted Apple Inc on the iPhone's 10th anniversary - just as it unveiled a new app platform that could challenge Apple in the decade to come. on.wsj.com/2ib4KA7

- Islamic militants based in the Middle East used bitcoin and online-payment services such as PayPal to fund terrorist activities in Indonesia, an official with the country's financial-transactions agency said. on.wsj.com/2ib1hl7

- Valeant Pharmaceuticals Inc agreed to sell its Dendreon cancer business to Chinese conglomerate Sanpower for $820 million, part of an effort by the beleaguered drugmaker to unload assets and pare debt. on.wsj.com/2ib0WP4

- Mars Inc. is making a bid to dominate the fast-growing pet-care business with a $7.7 billion purchase of veterinary and dog day-care company VCA Inc. on.wsj.com/2iaPm6K

- Yahoo Inc. said it will whittle down its board after completing its deal with Verizon Communications Inc., and several longtime directors, including Chief Executive Marissa Mayer and co-founder David Filo, will step down as directors. on.wsj.com/2iaTHGU