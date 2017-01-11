FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
PRESS DIGEST - Wall Street Journal - Jan 11
January 11, 2017 / 5:24 AM / 7 months ago

PRESS DIGEST - Wall Street Journal - Jan 11

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Jan 11 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories in the Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

- Volkswagen AG is expected to agree to plead guilty to criminal wrongdoing and pay a $4.3 billion penalty to resolve a U.S. Justice Department probe of its diesel-emissions cheating. on.wsj.com/2iZN3Wf

- Wal Mart Stores Inc is preparing to cut nearly 1,000 corporate jobs before the end of the month, according to an executive familiar with the situation as the company shifts its focus to e-commerce. on.wsj.com/2iZEYk9

- Alibaba Group Holding Ltd said it would take China's Intime Retail Group Co Ltd private in a $2.6 billion deal in a bid to extend its online dominance into -physical stores. on.wsj.com/2iZNHD9

- Valeant Pharmaceuticals International Inc reached deals to sell $2.1 billion in assets, the struggling drug maker's biggest moves yet to refocus around its consumer offerings and pare its heavy debt load. on.wsj.com/2iZSYKR (Compiled by Abinaya Vijayaraghavan in Bengaluru)

