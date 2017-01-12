FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
7 months ago
PRESS DIGEST - Wall Street Journal - Jan 12
#Trump
#Markets
#Energy&Environment
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Trump unshackled
Phoenix aftermath
Trump unshackled
Trump's debate stalking made my skin crawl: Clinton
Politics
Trump's debate stalking made my skin crawl: Clinton
Drowning in debt, Connecticut faces budget crunch
U.S.
Drowning in debt, Connecticut faces budget crunch
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
January 12, 2017 / 5:29 AM / 7 months ago

PRESS DIGEST - Wall Street Journal - Jan 12

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Jan 12 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories in the Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

- The third-general heir of South Korea's Samsung Group , Lee Jae-Yong, is being questioned in relation to suspected bribery, prosecutors said. on.wsj.com/2ifaJss

- A U.S. grand jury indicted six current and former executives of Volkswagen AG for their alleged part in the U.S. emissions fraud as the investigation shifts from bringing the German car manufacturer to account to prosecuting individual executives. on.wsj.com/2ifbHVn

- The Obama administration is expected to launch a formal complaint against the Chinese government with the World Trade Organization over aluminium subsidies, according to people familiar with the matter. on.wsj.com/2ifdw4R

- Toyota Motor Corp Chief Executive Akio Toyoda met with Vice President-elect Mike Pence in Washington, following criticism from President-elect Donald Trump about the company's Mexican production facilities. on.wsj.com/2if7Jw8

- The Canadian province of British Columbia said Wednesday Kinder Morgan Inc could proceed with plans to expand its Trans Mountain crude-oil pipeline, representing the final regulatory hurdle for the multibillion-dollar project. on.wsj.com/2ifddqN (Compiled by Abinaya Vijayaraghavan in Bengaluru)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.