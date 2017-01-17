PRESS DIGEST - Wall Street Journal - Jan 17

Jan 17 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories in the Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

- U.S. President-elect Donald Trump criticized a cornerstone of House Republicans' corporate-tax plan, creating another point of contention between the incoming president and congressional allies. on.wsj.com/2jiRQSs

- Representative John Lewis, who drew Donald Trump's ire after questioning the legitimacy of the election, didn't mention the president-elect by name as he called on young people to stand up when they perceive injustices. on.wsj.com/2jiRwDf

- Prime Minister Theresa May is set to declare in a speech that Britain doesn't want "partial membership" in the European Union "or anything that leaves us half-in, half-out." on.wsj.com/2jiUZlp

- As Germany enters an unpredictable election year, anti-immigration politicians have hit out at Chancellor Angela Merkel, but she has stood firm in support of open borders and globalization. on.wsj.com/2jiV2h5

- Luxottica, maker of Ray-Ban, has agreed to a merger with French optical-lens maker Essilor, placing its Italian founder at the helm of a globe-spanning colossus with brands gracing European catwalks and California beaches. on.wsj.com/2jiSFLk

- Snapchat messaging app creators Evan Spiegel and Bobby Murphy are expected to retain more than 70 percent of voting power in the company. on.wsj.com/2jiInuD

- Rolls-Royce Holdings said it had settled a longstanding corruption probe with U.S., British and other authorities at a cost of more than $800 million. on.wsj.com/2jiVcoH

- Noble Energy will pay $2.7 billion to buy Clayton Williams Energy in a deal that will give it a combined 120,000 acres of oil-rich property in West Texas. on.wsj.com/2jiTFyO

- Although President-elect Donald Trump has called the alliance "obsolete", nearly 300 U.S. Marines landed in Norway on Monday as part of an effort to bolster NATO defenses in the wake of Russia's 2014 moves in Ukraine. on.wsj.com/2jiLItv

- Parliament's ethics commissioner started a probe into whether Prime Minister Justin Trudeau violated conflict-of-interest laws when he stayed at a private island in the Bahamas. on.wsj.com/2jiKz5g (Compiled by Vishal Sridhar in Bengaluru)