PRESS DIGEST - Wall Street Journal - Jan 19

Jan 19 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories in the Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

- Netflix Inc's subscriber additions surged in the fourth quarter, fueled by an aggressive international expansion, beating both internal and Wall Street targets. on.wsj.com/2k5VNNG

- Hunter Harrison, the railroad veteran who announced his early departure from Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd Wednesday, is joining with an activist investor in an attempt to shake up management at rival railroad CSX Corp. on.wsj.com/2k5TZV1

- Alphabet Inc's Google agreed to acquire a unit from Twitter Inc that runs a tool for developers to make mobile apps, the latest step in Twitter's efforts to streamline its business. on.wsj.com/2k5FwZc

- A South Korean court denied an arrest warrant for Lee Jae-yong, the scion of the Samsung Group conglomerate, for his alleged involvement in a national corruption scandal. on.wsj.com/2k5NP7s

- Irish drugmaker Mallinckrodt PLC and a U.S. subsidiary will pay $100 million and agree to other conditions to settle government antitrust allegations they unlawfully prevented competition for Acthar, a drug that has seen enormous price spikes in recent years. on.wsj.com/2k5Vq5G

- Sumner Redstone's ex-girlfriend has asked a California court to appoint an independent doctor to assess his health and, if he lacks mental capacity, appoint a guardian for him, according to documents filed Wednesday. on.wsj.com/2k60NSm

- Target Corp warned of weak profits and sales during the critical holiday period, the latest retail chain to acknowledge its struggle to attract shoppers to its stores and compete with online sellers such as Amazon.com Inc. on.wsj.com/2k5YNtr (Compiled by Abinaya Vijayaraghavan in Bengaluru)