PRESS DIGEST - Wall Street Journal - Jan 20

Jan 20 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories in the Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

- Joaquin "El Chapo" Guzman, the drug lord who staged two spectacular escapes from maximum-security prisons in Mexico, has arrived in New York to face trial, U.S. officials said Thursday. on.wsj.com/2jeuWLl

- A $1 billion financing deal with Chinese firms Shanghai Film Group Corp and Huahua Media promises Viacom Inc's struggling Paramount Pictures some much-needed funds and a foothold in the world's second-largest box-office market. on.wsj.com/2jeBNV7

- A Chinese consortium led by China Oceanwide Holdings Group Co reached a deal to buy International Data Group Inc, the data and marketing company that also runs venture-capital firm IDG Ventures. on.wsj.com/2jevNMa

- China's flagship state-owned chip maker Tsinghua Unigroup said it plans to build a $30 billion memory-chip factory in Nanjing, its latest investment as China moves to diminish its dependence on U.S. chip manufacturers. on.wsj.com/2jeE7LL

- U.S. regulators closed a probe of a fatal crash involving a Tesla Motors Inc car driving itself, concluding the Silicon Valley auto maker's semi-automated technology didn't contain a safety defect. on.wsj.com/2jeEpSQ

- JPMorgan Chase & Co Chief Executive Jamie Dimon will receive $28 million in total compensation for 2016, up 3.7 percent - or $1 million - from 2015, according to a Thursday securities filing. on.wsj.com/2jezEsp

- South Korea's Hyundai Merchant Marine Co Ltd said it will buy a fifth of the company that runs the biggest container terminal at Long Beach, Calif., the U.S.'s second-largest port. on.wsj.com/2jeCGNr

- Uber Technologies Inc agreed Thursday to pay $20 million to resolve Federal Trade Commission allegations that it misled drivers about potential earnings and vehicle financing. on.wsj.com/2jev9Oy (Compiled by Abinaya Vijayaraghavan in Bengaluru)