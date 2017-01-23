FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
7 months ago
PRESS DIGEST - Wall Street Journal - Jan 23
January 23, 2017 / 6:15 AM / 7 months ago

PRESS DIGEST - Wall Street Journal - Jan 23

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Jan 23 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories in the Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

- President Trump starts his first week with a packed schedule - from pushing through his slate of cabinet nominees to a raft of executive orders and setting the direction on foreign trade. on.wsj.com/2kihKcr

- U.S. authorities are investigating whether Yahoo's two massive data breaches should have been reported sooner to investors. on.wsj.com/2kivCU5

- Counter-intelligence agents have investigated communications that President Trump's national security adviser Michael Flynn had with Russian officials. on.wsj.com/2kirkMx

- The Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries and Russian officials said they were making good progress on their pledges to cut back crude-oil production and raise global prices. on.wsj.com/2kitjAk

- United Continental Holdings Inc. had a computer issue on Sunday evening that caused it to ask the Federal Aviation Administration to put into effect a "ground stop" for its arriving and departing flights. on.wsj.com/2kimzCK

- A re-trial is slated to begin on Monday in a financial-fraud case brought against the firm Dewey & LeBoeuf's former executives, more than a year after an earlier attempt to place criminal blame on the one-time leaders ended in a mistrial. on.wsj.com/2kiuJe8

- Venezuela president Nicolas Maduro on Sunday named a long-time ruling Socialist Party lawmaker as the new head of the central bank as the oil-rich nation tries to turn around a devastating economic crisis. on.wsj.com/2kivvrO (Compiled by Vishal Sridhar in Bengaluru)

