FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
PRESS DIGEST - Wall Street Journal - Jan 24
Sections
Featured
JPMorgan's card gamble squeezes competitors
Business
JPMorgan's card gamble squeezes competitors
Kobe Steel's cheating engulfs more divisions
Business
Kobe Steel's cheating engulfs more divisions
Apple urged to drop apps that play up Philippine drugs war
World
Apple urged to drop apps that play up Philippine drugs war
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
January 24, 2017 / 6:44 AM / in 9 months

PRESS DIGEST - Wall Street Journal - Jan 24

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

Jan 24 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories in the Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

- President Donald Trump started his first full workday at the White House focused on the economy, trade and jobs, withdrawing from the Trans-Pacific Partnership (TPP) agreement and promising to tax firms that move operations overseas. on.wsj.com/2klQzOb

- A federal judge Monday blocked the proposed merger of health insurers Aetna and Humana on antitrust grounds, a potentially fatal legal blow to the $34 billion deal. on.wsj.com/2klXsis

- The Senate confirmed Representative Mike Pompeo of Kansas as director of the Central Intelligence Agency, putting a Republican lawmaker in charge of the nation's top spy agency. on.wsj.com/2km04wI

- A government watchdog group filed a lawsuit alleging President Trump is violating the U.S. Constitution by maintaining ownership of businesses that accept payments from foreign governments. on.wsj.com/2km3yzq

- Yahoo, subject of two huge data breaches that have cast a shadow over its deal with Verizon Communications., pushed back its expected closing date for the transaction, citing "work required to meet closing conditions." on.wsj.com/2km3Ar2

- The lending arm of Ford Motor Co has tapped a San Francisco startup to make it easier for its customers to buy and finance a car without going into a showroom. on.wsj.com/2km2c7R

- Sprint Corp will buy one-third of Tidal, the streaming-music service run by rap mogul Jay Z, the latest content deal secured by a network provider. on.wsj.com/2klTrue

- The Syrian regime and the rebel opposition ended the first day of peace talks on Monday without reaching agreement on how to monitor a shaky cease-fire, but the sides continued trying to hammer out details of a potential deal. on.wsj.com/2klUZV7

Compiled by Vishal Sridhar in Bengaluru

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.