FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
7 months ago
PRESS DIGEST - Wall Street Journal - Jan 26
#Trump
#World
#Energy&Environment
#SolarEclipse
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Rare total solar eclipse spreads wonder across United States
Along the path of totality
Rare total solar eclipse spreads wonder across United States
The elephant in the room at the NAFTA talks
Commentary
The elephant in the room at the NAFTA talks
A secret campaign against U.S. biofuels mandates
Valero Energy Corp
A secret campaign against U.S. biofuels mandates
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
January 26, 2017 / 5:30 AM / 7 months ago

PRESS DIGEST - Wall Street Journal - Jan 26

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Jan 26 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories in the Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

- Technology veteran Hugo Barra will join Facebook Inc to run its virtual-reality efforts, including the Oculus VR team, Chief Executive Mark Zuckerberg said late Wednesday. on.wsj.com/2jruMmy

- Tribune Media Co Chief Executive Officer Peter Liguori is resigning after four years at the helm, during which time he slimmed the media company down to focus more on its broadcast and cable-programming holdings. on.wsj.com/2jrNLNJ

- Canada's AltaGas Ltd reached a $6.4 billion deal to buy WGL Holdings Inc, Washington D.C.'s natural-gas utility, more than tripling its customer base. on.wsj.com/2jrxpEB

- A South Korean government fine overshadowed improved operating performance for Qualcomm Inc in the latest quarter, underscoring concerns the most profitable part of the chip company's business is at risk from international legal assaults by regulators and customers. on.wsj.com/2jrvxvU

- Facebook Inc is overhauling its "trending topics" box, part of its effort to curb fake news and expose users to a broader range of information. on.wsj.com/2jry09j (Compiled by Abinaya Vijayaraghavan in Bengaluru)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.