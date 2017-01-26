PRESS DIGEST - Wall Street Journal - Jan 26

Jan 26 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories in the Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

- Technology veteran Hugo Barra will join Facebook Inc to run its virtual-reality efforts, including the Oculus VR team, Chief Executive Mark Zuckerberg said late Wednesday. on.wsj.com/2jruMmy

- Tribune Media Co Chief Executive Officer Peter Liguori is resigning after four years at the helm, during which time he slimmed the media company down to focus more on its broadcast and cable-programming holdings. on.wsj.com/2jrNLNJ

- Canada's AltaGas Ltd reached a $6.4 billion deal to buy WGL Holdings Inc, Washington D.C.'s natural-gas utility, more than tripling its customer base. on.wsj.com/2jrxpEB

- A South Korean government fine overshadowed improved operating performance for Qualcomm Inc in the latest quarter, underscoring concerns the most profitable part of the chip company's business is at risk from international legal assaults by regulators and customers. on.wsj.com/2jrvxvU

- Facebook Inc is overhauling its "trending topics" box, part of its effort to curb fake news and expose users to a broader range of information. on.wsj.com/2jry09j (Compiled by Abinaya Vijayaraghavan in Bengaluru)