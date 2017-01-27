PRESS DIGEST - Wall Street Journal - Jan 27

Jan 27 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories in the Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

- Toshiba Corp will spin off its computer memory-chip unit at the end of March, the company said Friday, in an effort by the cash-strapped industrial conglomerate to raise fresh capital for the businesses that require large investments. on.wsj.com/2jvBA2f

- Verizon Communications Inc is exploring a combination with Charter Communications Inc that would unite two giants in search of growth in a rapidly consolidating media and telecom landscape. on.wsj.com/2jvuzyL

- Ant Financial Services Group, which works closely with Alibaba Group Holding Ltd and is controlled by Alibaba founder Jack Ma, announced a deal Thursday to buy U.S. money-transfer provider MoneyGram International Inc for $880 million. on.wsj.com/2jzKUQs

- The Securities and Exchange Commission accused two former executives of Och-Ziff Capital Management Group LLC of spearheading a long-running bribery scheme that funneled tens of millions of dollars to high-level officials in Africa. on.wsj.com/2jvBBTZ

- Brazilian police on Thursday declared former billionaire businessman Eike Batista a fugitive from the law and said they would ask other countries to help track him down, even as his lawyer said he would return to Brazil as soon as possible. Batista, once Brazil's richest man, is sought in relation to a wide-ranging corruption scandal. on.wsj.com/2jvlea6

- Tesla Motors Inc is accusing the former director of its Autopilot program and the former tech guru behind Google's self-driving car of improperly recruiting the auto maker's engineers to create their own autonomous-car startup. on.wsj.com/2jvlOom

- Publicis Groupe SA tapped Arthur Sadoun, the advertising giant's 45-year-old creative chief, to replace longtime Chief Executive Maurice Levy, part of a succession plan to steady a firm buffeted by massive changes in consumer behavior and technology. on.wsj.com/2jvA0O5 (Compiled by Abinaya Vijayaraghavan in Bengaluru)