PRESS DIGEST- Wall Street Journal - Feb 1

- U.S. President Donald Trump picked Judge Neil Gorsuch as his nominee to the U.S. Supreme Court on Tuesday .on.wsj.com/2kfayuV

- Facebook Inc is developing a video-centric app for television set-top boxes, including Apple Inc's Apple TV, people familiar with the matter said, giving it a home for video content-as well as a new vehicle for video advertising. on.wsj.com/2kf9ur2

- Sales of the new smartphone model, which Apple Inc unveiled in September, propelled total iPhone shipments 5 percent higher to a record during the three months through December. iPhones, which account for two-thirds of Apple's sales, helped boost total revenue 3 percent to a record $78.4 billion. on.wsj.com/2kf9bMZ

- Exxon Mobil Corp said on Tuesday it wrote down the value of more than $2 billion in U.S. assets, departing from decades-long practice amid an investigation by securities regulators. on.wsj.com/2keQjO8

- The athletic-gear maker Under Armour Inc reported that sales increased just 12 percent in the holiday quarter and revenue would increase about half as much as anticipated this year. on.wsj.com/2kf9W8N

- Caterpillar Inc is moving its headquarters to the Chicago area, the latest U.S. company to say they are gravitating toward the Windy City in search of talent and better travel connections. on.wsj.com/2kf2KJq

- The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers has been given the green light to proceed with the final permit necessary to finish the Dakota Access Pipeline, according to North Dakota Senator John Hoeven. on.wsj.com/2kf8zH3 (Compiled by Bhanu Pratap in Bengaluru)