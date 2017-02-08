Feb 8 The following are the top stories in the Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

- Homeland Security Secretary John Kelly told Congress the Trump administration should have taken more time to inform the legislative branch before implementing its order. on.wsj.com/2kLH5eL

- Meredith Corp and an investor group led by Edgar Bronfman Jr have advanced in their pursuit of Time Inc as the publisher explores a possible sale. on.wsj.com/2kLHrCb

- U.S. farm incomes will drop 8.7 percent in 2017, a fourth consecutive year of declines amid a deep slump in prices for many crops. on.wsj.com/2kLM27f

- A week into its fight to shake up Arconic's boardroom, Elliott Management Corp says the aerospace and automotive parts maker has a little less room to improve than it previously estimated. on.wsj.com/2kLuFn0

- Deutsche Bank's corporate and investment-banking chief, Jeffrey Urwin, is in discussions to leave the role, and the lender has been in talks to move its finance chief, Marcus Schenck, to oversee the business. on.wsj.com/2kLGhXm

- Boutique investment bank Moelis & Co won a coveted spot advising oil colossus Saudi Aramco on its planned initial public offering, according to people familiar with the deal. on.wsj.com/2kLI92f

- The International Monetary Fund warned on Tuesday that Greece once again risks a eurozone exit amid stalled bailout talks, sending the clearest signal yet the emergency lender isn't likely to soon rejoin Europe's failed efforts to fix the debt-weary nation. on.wsj.com/2kLGdqC

