Feb 9 The following are the top stories in the Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

- The Senate confirmed Senator Jeff Sessions as attorney general largely along party lines Wednesday evening, ushering in a dramatic shift in the Justice Department's approach to issues ranging from relations with local police to immigration enforcement to voter fraud. on.wsj.com/2kQN3Ls

- A federal judge, in a Wednesday evening decision, blocked health insurer Anthem Inc from acquiring rival Cigna Corp, the second court ruling in recent weeks to deal a decisive rebuke to efforts to reshape the industry through megamergers. on.wsj.com/2kR1TkZ

- U.S. companies refinanced $100 billion of loans in January, the largest monthly total in at least a decade, as expectations for interest-rate increases fuel the biggest corporate-refinancing boom in years. on.wsj.com/2kR213X

- A public shaming by Donald Trump last year hasn't deterred Rexnord from moving jobs to Mexico. And it isn't alone in making such a shift. on.wsj.com/2kQKDg0

- Viacom, long the poster child of the supersize cable TV bundle, is planning to narrow its strategic focus to six key channel brands as it seeks to reset its frayed relationships with distribution partners. on.wsj.com/2kQVEOc

- Whole Foods said it would close nine of its stores and lowered its financial projections for the year, moves made as the natural-foods company struggles with increased competition and slowing sales growth. on.wsj.com/2kQUClc

- Hollywood will soon have its first chance in five years to change the terms of doing business in China, a politically fraught opportunity for studios to reap billions more from their most important foreign market. on.wsj.com/2kQNp4S

- President Donald Trump and Intel Corp Chief Executive Brian Krzanich announced plans for a $7 billion investment in a major manufacturing facility in Arizona. on.wsj.com/2kQMj9e

- Theranos's lab in Arizona failed to ensure some patients who got potentially inaccurate diabetes test results were notified, according to a federal inspection report. on.wsj.com/2kQVQgs

- Wells Fargo's board is likely to eliminate annual bonuses for 2016 for some top executives following the bank's sales-practices scandal. on.wsj.com/2kR4YBB