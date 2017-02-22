PRESS DIGEST - Wall Street Journal - Feb 22

Feb 22 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories in the Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

- The same day Bristol-Myers Squibb Co shook up its board to satisfy one activist investor, the drugmaker was faced with another: Carl Icahn, whose interest is fueling speculation the company could soon be put on the auction block. on.wsj.com/2m6vurB

- The Trump administration on Tuesday implemented sweeping changes to the way immigration policy is enforced, making clear that millions of people living illegally in the U.S. are now subject to deportation and pushing authorities to fast-track the removal of many of them. on.wsj.com/2m6xCQr

- President Trump said the bomb threats against Jewish community centers were "a very sad reminder of the work that still must be done to root out hate," following mounting calls for him to address the threats. on.wsj.com/2m6xEYz

- White House press secretary Sean Spicer said Tuesday that if President Donald Trump's newly appointed national security adviser wanted to remove chief strategist Steve Bannon from the National Security Council's principals committee, the president would "take that under serious consideration." on.wsj.com/2m6teke

- Verizon revised terms to buy Yahoo's internet business, shaving $350 million off the $4.83 billion price and setting a plan to share future costs arising from past data breaches. on.wsj.com/2m6AigP

- A week before President Trump took office, the EPA decided to keep targets that called for auto makers to sell vehicles averaging 54.5 miles a gallon, or roughly 40 mpg in real-world driving, by 2025. The decision capped a review that wasn't expected to be completed until April 2018. on.wsj.com/2m6JwKb

- Canadian meat company Maple Leaf Foods said it was acquiring Lightlife Foods, a company specializing in vegetarian sausages and burgers, for $140 million. on.wsj.com/2m6Ablr

- Wells Fargo & Co. said Tuesday it had fired four executives in its embattled retail-banking operation, the first terminations of senior managers since a sales-practices scandal erupted last fall. on.wsj.com/2m6BsJ7