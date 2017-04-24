FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
PRESS DIGEST - Wall Street Journal - April 24
April 24, 2017 / 5:35 AM / 4 months ago

PRESS DIGEST - Wall Street Journal - April 24

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

April 24 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories in the Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

- Becton Dickinson and Co said Sunday that it would acquire C R Bard Inc for $24 billion, the latest merger of medical-supplies manufacturers. on.wsj.com/2pVpNyl

- State investment funds in Abu Dhabi and Malaysia struck an agreement to avoid potentially embarrassing arbitration proceedings related to billions of dollars that were allegedly misappropriated by a conspiracy of former executives and advisers to both funds, according to people with direct knowledge of the deal. on.wsj.com/2pVIBNT

- North Korea has arrested a U.S. citizen in Pyongyang, people familiar with the matter said, adding another potential flashpoint with the U.S. at a time of increasingly heated rhetoric. on.wsj.com/2pVGIki

- The battle over Wells Fargo & Co board is going down to the last possible moment, with uncertainty hanging over the re-election prospects of several directors at Tuesday's annual shareholder meeting, according to people familiar with the matter. on.wsj.com/2pVAVLG

Compiled by Abinaya Vijayaraghavan in Bengaluru

