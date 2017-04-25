FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
4 months ago
PRESS DIGEST - Wall Street Journal - April 25
#Market News
April 25, 2017 / 4:52 AM / 4 months ago

PRESS DIGEST - Wall Street Journal - April 25

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

April 25 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories in the Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

- The U.S. Supreme Court on Monday rejected a request from General Motors Co to limit the fallout from its ignition-switch defect. The court denied the auto maker's request to review a lower-court ruling that gave some victims' families the power to sue over defective ignition switches. on.wsj.com/2q0rtqi

- Express Scripts Holding Co said Monday it doesn't expect Anthem Inc its biggest customer, to extend a pharmacy-benefits management agreement slated to expire at the end of 2019. on.wsj.com/2q0dC3z

- Paint giant PPG Industries Inc on Monday raised its offer for Dutch rival Akzo Nobel NV to $26.4 billion, the U.S. firm's third takeover attempt in a two-month-long, unsolicited courtship. on.wsj.com/2q05Ru5

- Aerospace parts maker Arconic Inc on Monday delayed its much-anticipated annual meeting and tried to defuse a long-running spat with activist investor Elliott Management Corp that last week forced the company's chief executive to step down. on.wsj.com/2q00jjy

- Samsung Electronics Co Ltd said it would roll out two software updates for its new Galaxy S8 smartphone this week after users complained of red-tinted screens and patchy Wi-Fi connections. on.wsj.com/2q0lwty

Compiled by Abinaya Vijayaraghavan in Bengaluru

