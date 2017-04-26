FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
PRESS DIGEST - Wall Street Journal - April 26
April 26, 2017 / 5:18 AM / 4 months ago

PRESS DIGEST - Wall Street Journal - April 26

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

April 26 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories in the Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

- An African-American on-air host for Fox News has joined a group of current and former employees suing the cable channel and some of its senior executives for alleged racial discrimination. on.wsj.com/2q5rycu

- Yahoo Inc Chief Executive Marissa Mayer is set to reap some $187 million from her shareholdings as a result of the internet company's sale of its core business to Verizon Communications Inc according to securities filings. on.wsj.com/2q5gQm2

- Express Scripts Holding Co, the largest administrator of prescription-drug benefits in the U.S., is facing an identity crisis as it grapples with replacing $17.1 billion in annual revenue following the loss of its biggest customer, health-insurer Anthem Inc. on.wsj.com/2q5i8hd

- Uber Technologies Inc on Tuesday detailed ambitious plans to take to the skies with flying cars, as the ride-hailing company is reeling from a series of controversies including a lawsuit that could impede its crucial self-driving vehicle initiative. on.wsj.com/2q5idl1 (Compiled by Abinaya Vijayaraghavan in Bengaluru)

