4 months ago
PRESS DIGEST- Wall Street Journal - April 27
April 27, 2017 / 6:10 AM / 4 months ago

PRESS DIGEST- Wall Street Journal - April 27

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

April 27 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories in the Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

- A new report by United Continental Holdings Inc has concluded that a litany of failures in customer service, training and technology contributed to the forcible removal of a paying passenger earlier this month. on.wsj.com/2qabENW

- The Trump administration said it was no longer considering pulling out of the North American Free Trade Agreement, following a day of intense lobbying from business leaders and lawmakers who rallied to quash internal White House discussion of the prospect. on.wsj.com/2q9ZHYC

- Barnes & Noble Inc named Demos Parneros as its new chief executive, making him the fifth leader in four years to be tasked with turning around the bookseller's fortunes. on.wsj.com/2qalPC2

- House Republicans are moving closer to agreement on a healthcare overhaul but now face the task of persuading centrists in the party to agree to provisions that could raise costs for many people with pre-existing conditions. on.wsj.com/2qa5Owd

- United Airlines chief executive Oscar Munoz told four members of the Senate Committee on Commerce, Science and Transportation in a letter it released late Wednesday how it historically handled overbooked flights. The committee is probing the incident and sent questions to United and Chicago's Aviation Department. on.wsj.com/2qadsXi (Compiled by Shalini Nagarajan in Bengaluru)

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.