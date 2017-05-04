May 4 The following are the top stories in the
- The National Football League has struck a deal with
Verizon Communications Inc to stream one regular-season
game in the coming season, in a bet that distributing the
matchup free for consumers over the internet will lure more
users and advertising dollars to its platforms. on.wsj.com/2pzYQzt
- Facebook Inc continues to sweep digital
advertising, alongside rival Google, despite unrest among
marketers about how their advertising is handled. Facebook on
Wednesday said first-quarter profit surged 76 percent to $3.06
billion.
- With just weeks left for Tesla Inc to meet his
tight production deadline for its first mass-market vehicle,
Chief Executive Elon Musk sounded confident the goal will be
met.
- Apple Inc plans to create a $1 billion fund to
invest in U.S. companies that do advanced manufacturing, Chief
Executive Tim Cook said on Wednesday.
