PRESS DIGEST - Wall Street Journal - May 15

May 15 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories in the Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

- Ride-hailing startup Lyft and Waymo, the driverless car division of Google parent Alphabet Inc said they would work together to develop autonomous-vehicle technology, dealing another potential blow to rival Uber's ambitions. on.wsj.com/2qixKNk

- Cord-cutting reached a record pace in the first quarter as consumers continue to ditch pricey pay-TV subscriptions and seek more online alternatives. Over the past five years, nearly 8 million U.S. households have abandoned traditional pay TV or eschewed signing up entirely, according to research firm MoffettNathanson. on.wsj.com/2qiHFT9

- The cyberattack that spread around the globe over the weekend, hitting businesses, hospitals and government agencies in at least 150 countries, is likely to keep growing as people around the world return to work, law-enforcement authorities warned. on.wsj.com/2qixz4B

- Western Digital ratcheted up the pressure in its dispute with Toshiba Corp, filing a request for binding arbitration to prevent the troubled Japanese company from selling its stake in operations jointly owned by the two companies. on.wsj.com/2qiDMgU

- Nino Fanlo, Social Finance Inc's president and chief financial officer, is leaving the firm at the end of the month to take over as finance chief at Human Longevity Inc, a four-year-old genomics company. Fanlo plans to remain a board observer and adviser to SoFi. on.wsj.com/2qiHZ4j (Compiled by Bengaluru newsroom)