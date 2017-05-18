PRESS DIGEST - Wall Street Journal - May 18

May 18 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories in the Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

- Former FBI Director Robert Mueller III was appointed Wednesday as special counsel to oversee the federal investigation into Russia's alleged interference in the 2016 U.S. presidential election, giving him wide latitude to explore potential collusion between the Trump campaign and Moscow. on.wsj.com/2pYKk1a

- Cisco Systems Inc said it would lay off another 1,100 employees and forecasted a drop in quarterly revenue. The fresh round of cuts expands a previous restructuring plan announced last August to cut 5,500 jobs, or 7 percent of Cisco's workforce at the time. on.wsj.com/2pYExbS

- Qualcomm Inc sued the manufacturers that make iPhones for Apple Inc for failing to pay royalties on the chip maker's technology. The lawsuit accused Compal Electronics, Foxconn Technology, Pegatron Corp and Wistron Corp of breaching patent-licensing agreements with Qualcomm by halting royalty payments on Qualcomm technology used in iPhones and iPads. on.wsj.com/2pYKDZS

- Law enforcement authorities arrested 21 people in Los Angeles suspected of being members of the Mara Salvatrucha street gang, known as MS-13, following a nearly three-year investigation that targeted the gang's leadership. on.wsj.com/2pYLKZw