BRIEF-Bioinvent and ThromboGenics amending long-standing monoclonal antibody development agreement
July 10 The following are the top stories in the Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
- President Donald Trump's eldest son arranged a June 2016 meeting between top campaign aides and a Russian lawyer who has been linked to the Kremlin after being told she "might have information helpful to the campaign." on.wsj.com/2sUSf61
- Singapore's sovereign-wealth fund, GIC Pte Ltd, has reduced its exposure to riskier assets against a backdrop of global economic imbalances and policy risks, including concern over whether President Donald Trump will follow through with promised economic overhauls. on.wsj.com/2sVA6ER
- Iraqi Prime Minister Haider al-Abadi congratulated Iraqi military forces during a visit here following nearly nine months of battle to oust Islamic State, meeting with commanders and greeting residents, with the extremists confined to a tiny patch of territory. on.wsj.com/2sVl9CM
- Cosco Shipping Holdings Co, China's biggest shipping company, agreed to buy smaller rival Orient Overseas International Ltd for $6.3 billion, establishing an Asian container giant at the same time that the industry struggles to emerge from a multiyear down cycle. on.wsj.com/2sUT0Mp
- Tesla Inc's sales in Hong Kong came to a standstill after authorities slashed a tax break for electric vehicles on April 1, demonstrating how sensitive the company's performance can be to government incentive programs. on.wsj.com/2sVAgMz
- Dalian Wanda Group Co will sell hotels and cultural and tourism projects to Chinese developer Sunac China Holdings Ltd for $9.3 billion, the two companies said Monday. on.wsj.com/2tEoHqi
