- U.S. President Donald Trump plans to put his first mark on
the Federal Reserve by nominating Randal Quarles, an
investment-fund manager and former Treasury official, to be the
central bank's top bank regulator. on.wsj.com/2sYXDow
- The Trump administration is moving toward tightening
sanctions on North Korea, targeting Chinese banks and companies
Washington says are funneling cash into Pyongyang's weapons
program. on.wsj.com/2sYlGUy
- Donald Trump Jr retained a private attorney on Monday and
said he would work with congressional investigators who have
sought his testimony as part of ongoing probes into whether the
president's campaign colluded with Moscow to influence the
election. on.wsj.com/2sYW8qi
- Honda Motor said a man attempting to repair a
Honda Accord died last year when a Takata air bag
installed inside the car ruptured, bringing to a dozen the U.S.
death toll stemming from the faulty safety devices. on.wsj.com/2sYWcGy
- Edward Record, who joined J C Penney in 2014, will
step down as chief financial officer but will remain in an
advisory role through Aug. 7. on.wsj.com/2sZhqUZ
- Newspaper publishers are calling on Congress to allow them
to negotiate collectively with Google and Facebook as the
duo increasingly dominate digital advertising and news
distribution online. on.wsj.com/2sYZmKq
- Microsoft unveiled a new bundled software
offering that will leverage its dominant operating system and
productivity applications to provide a boost to products that
aren't as widely used. on.wsj.com/2sYoX6i
