July 11 The following are the top stories in the Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

- U.S. President Donald Trump plans to put his first mark on the Federal Reserve by nominating Randal Quarles, an investment-fund manager and former Treasury official, to be the central bank's top bank regulator. on.wsj.com/2sYXDow

- The Trump administration is moving toward tightening sanctions on North Korea, targeting Chinese banks and companies Washington says are funneling cash into Pyongyang's weapons program. on.wsj.com/2sYlGUy

- Donald Trump Jr retained a private attorney on Monday and said he would work with congressional investigators who have sought his testimony as part of ongoing probes into whether the president's campaign colluded with Moscow to influence the election. on.wsj.com/2sYW8qi

- Honda Motor said a man attempting to repair a Honda Accord died last year when a Takata air bag installed inside the car ruptured, bringing to a dozen the U.S. death toll stemming from the faulty safety devices. on.wsj.com/2sYWcGy

- Edward Record, who joined J C Penney in 2014, will step down as chief financial officer but will remain in an advisory role through Aug. 7. on.wsj.com/2sZhqUZ

- Newspaper publishers are calling on Congress to allow them to negotiate collectively with Google and Facebook as the duo increasingly dominate digital advertising and news distribution online. on.wsj.com/2sYZmKq

- Microsoft unveiled a new bundled software offering that will leverage its dominant operating system and productivity applications to provide a boost to products that aren't as widely used. on.wsj.com/2sYoX6i (Compiled by Bengaluru newsroom)