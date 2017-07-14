PRESS DIGEST - Wall Street Journal - July 14

July 14 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories in the Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

- U.S. Senate Republicans' revised health bill is aimed at shoring up faltering GOP support, but the bill's future remained precarious as at least two Republicans quickly vowed to oppose it, bringing the proposal within a single vote of potential collapse. on.wsj.com/2tRVtEu

- Vanguard CEO Bill McNabb plans to step down in January. Mortimer J "Tim" Buckley, a onetime assistant to the firm's founder Jack Bogle, will replace William McNabb III in January. on.wsj.com/2tSqxUr

- Roku, which makes streaming media devices and software, is preparing an initial public offering it expects to launch before year-end, according to people familiar with the company's plans. on.wsj.com/2tS1ktb

- Nobel Peace laureate Liu Xiaobo, who embodied the hopes of China's 1989 Tiananmen Square democracy movement long after the protests were crushed, died at 61. on.wsj.com/2tScr5J

- Uber Technologies is combining its Russian operations with Yandex Taxi, a rare retreat that shows the beleaguered San Francisco company's willingness to withdraw from costly battles abroad. on.wsj.com/2tSfKd2

- Online fantasy-sports operators DraftKings Inc and FanDuel Inc, which set aside their fierce rivalry last year and announced plans to merge, called off the tie-up Thursday in the face of opposition from regulators. on.wsj.com/2tSqVST

- Bridal gown retailer Alfred Angelo planned to shutter its stores at the close of business Thursday and file for bankruptcy protection, according to people familiar with matter. on.wsj.com/2tSgA9z

- U.S. President Donald Trump reiterated that he is planning to impose fresh curbs on steel imports, though he didn't elaborate on when he would move forward with the delayed action. on.wsj.com/2tSalmj

- Tiffany has named Alessandro Bogliolo its new chief executive, as the company struggles to mend a prolonged sales slump and entice younger shoppers. on.wsj.com/2tRWbl8