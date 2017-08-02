PRESS DIGEST - Wall Street Journal - August 2

Aug 2 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories in the Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

- The Trump administration is planning trade measures to force Beijing to crack down on intellectual-property theft and ease requirements that American companies share advanced technologies to gain entry to the Chinese market. on.wsj.com/2uXsjEk

- Sprint Corp said it would decide soon on whether to pursue a merger with either T-Mobile US Inc or Charter Communications Inc , with an announcement coming "in the near future," according to the wireless carrier's chief executive. on.wsj.com/2uXHmha

- Matthias Müller was appointed to drag Volkswagen AG away from the emissions scandal and into the world of modern automotive technologies. He is facing opposition from the company's skeptical managers. on.wsj.com/2uXsoI8

- Major health insurers in some states are seeking increases as high as 30 percent or more for premiums on 2018 Affordable Care Act plans, according to new federal data that provide the broadest view so far of the turmoil across exchanges as companies try to anticipate Trump administration policies. on.wsj.com/2uXokYm

- Senate Republicans made clear they want to chart their own course to focus on a tax overhaul and critical fiscal legislation, bypassing requests from U.S. President Donald Trump to keep health care their top legislative priority. on.wsj.com/2uXDPQl (Compiled by Bengaluru newsroom)