PRESS DIGEST -Wall Street Journal - Aug 4

Aug 4 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories in the Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

- Uber Technologies Inc managers in Singapore were aware of the Honda Motor Co recall when they bought more than 1,000 defective Vezels and rented them to drivers without the needed repairs, according to internal Uber emails and documents reviewed by The Wall Street Journal. on.wsj.com/2vnvpnN

- Special Counsel Robert Mueller has impaneled a grand jury in Washington to investigate Russia's interference in the 2016 elections, a sign that his inquiry is growing in intensity and entering a new phase, according to people familiar with the matter. on.wsj.com/2vn76X8

- Andrew Hall, a legendary trader who made billions betting on oil's rise, confirmed that he is closing the main fund at the firm he founded, Astenbeck Capital Management LLC, after he misjudged the impact of a boom in U.S. production that upended the market. on.wsj.com/2vobwwO

- Avon Products Inc pushed out Chief Executive Sheri McCoy after a disappointing five-year tenure during which she oversaw an overhaul of the storied cosmetics seller but ultimately failed to stop its years-long downward spiral. on.wsj.com/2vnoviw

- Toyota Motor Corp and Mazda Motor Corp are expected to announce plans to build a $1.6 billion assembly plant in the United States, which would create 4,000 new jobs and be up and running by 2021, according to a person briefed on the plans. on.wsj.com/2vnkydu

- West Virginia's Democratic Governor Jim Justice announced at a rally with U.S. President Donald Trump that he was switching parties to join the Republicans. on.wsj.com/2vns0Wb (Compiled by Bengaluru newsroom)