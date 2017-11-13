PRESS DIGEST - Wall Street Journal - Nov 13

Nov 13 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories in the Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

- General Electric Co's new leader plans to unveil a road map for the conglomerate that will focus on three of its biggest business lines —aviation, power and healthcare — but stops short of a breakup. on.wsj.com/2zEKuBc

- Uber Technologies Inc cleared the way for a multibillion-dollar investment led by SoftBank Group Corp that would transform the corporate structure of the world's most valuable startup and give the ride-hailing company a powerful ally in its battle against global rivals. on.wsj.com/2zFlgm8

- As Republicans move forward on their tax bills this week, part of their pitch is that 9 in 10 Americans would ultimately be able to file returns the size of postcards. While the plans don't make tax filing quite that easy, they do mark a step toward a simpler system. on.wsj.com/2zFb1hA

- Philippines President Rodrigo Duterte meets Monday with U.S. President Donald Trump, carrying with him a longstanding animosity toward the United States that has been tempered by Trump's implicit support of his war on drugs and by U.S. help in crushing Islamic State-backed fighters who occupied a southern city. on.wsj.com/2zFDHY4

- For the first time in four years, year-end bonuses for bankers in 2017 are set to grow over the prior year, according to consulting firm Johnson Associates Inc. Overall, incentive pay is expected to rise by 5 percent to 10 percent, Johnson's survey found. on.wsj.com/2zELCVs (Compiled by Bengaluru newsroom)