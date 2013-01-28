PRESS DIGEST - Financial Times - Jan 28

LONDON, Jan 28 (Reuters) - Headlines

FED WARNS ON LACK OF UNITY BY REGULATORS: Regulators in the United States are warning banks not to assume that countries will cooperate to stop the failure of a big financial group such as Lehman Brothers. ()

OSBORNE COOLS ON CHANGING INFLATION TARGET: Britain’s Finance Minister George Osborne is cooling to the idea of changing the Bank of England’s inflation target to one focused on the amount of spending according to unnamed officials at the Treasury. ()

BARCLAYS AND CREDIT SUISSE SET TO TEST WATER WITH NEW CLOs: In the first such move since new regulations, both the banks are preparing collateralised loan obligations, bundles of corporate loans which boomed until the 2008 subprime crisis in the United States, according to unidentified sources close to the deal. ()

US FACES FRESH FINANCIAL SHOCK: Spending cuts of $1.2 trillion are likely to go ahead as Republicans in Congress push for reductions in spending at the Pentagon and on government programmes in the face of Obama’s objections. ()

STRONG CAR EXPORTS TO SLASH TRADE DEFICIT: Increased car production in the UK is expected to result in a trade deficit on automobiles of £150 million in 2012, the smallest since 1975. ()

INTERVIEW WITH XSTRATA CHIEF EXECUTIVE MICK DAVIS:

COMPUTER PATENTS HIT NEW PEAK: Over 14,000 patents were registered in 2012 via the International Patent Co-operation Treaty, up more than 20 percent compared to 2011.()

TERRA FIRMA: HANDS TO ‘MOVE ON’ WITH 3 BILLION EURO FUNDRAISER The founder of the private equity company Terra Firma is to push ahead with a 3 billion euro fund to buy green energy infrastructure assets, according to people familiar with the matter.()