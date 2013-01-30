PRESS DIGEST - Financial Times - Jan 30

LONDON, Jan 30 (Reuters) -

Headlines

Wider euro ‘Tobin Tax’ will net 35 billion euros

India sees end to Vodafone tax dispute

Swiss banks call gold depositors to account by raising vault fees

BP warned off oilfield plans in Northern Iraq

RBS to wind down M&A as sale called off

Brussels softens line on bank ring fences

McClendon to quit as Chesapeake chief

China anger at EU telecoms demands

YouTube to switch on paid-for video

Overview

WIDER EURO ‘TOBIN TAX’ WILL NET 35 BILLION EUROS - The biggest euro zone economies could raise up to 35 billion euros with a Tobin Tax according to European Commission proposals; a clampdown on avoidance is seen as a “last resort” ()

INDIA SEES END TO VODAFONE TAX DISPUTE - India’s finance minister says he hopes the 2.6 billion dollar tax dispute with Vodafone will be resolved within the month, with talks planned this week.()

SWISS BANKS LOSE OLD TASTE FOR GOLD - UBS and Credit Suisse raised their fees for holding gold by in the region of 20 percent according to unnamed sources and traders. ()

BP WARNED OFF OILFIELD PLANS IN NORTHERN IRAQ - A senior official in Iraqi Kurdistan said the company’s plans to revive an oilfield in the disputed territory could put the firm at the “frontline” of conflict between Iraq and the Kurds ()

RBS TO WIND DOWN M&A AS SALE CALLED OFF - RBS will wind down its mergers and acquisitions business after failing to secure a buyer. Most of its 40 or so M&A bankers were made redundant at the end of last year, two people close to the situation told the newspaper.()

BRUSSELS SOFTENS LINE ON BANK RINGFENCES - Michel Barnier, the EU’s commissioner in charge of regulatory reform, said any rules on the structure of European banks would have to “preserve their diversity” , a retreat from plans to force banks to build barriers around securities trading operations.()

MCCLENDON TO QUIT AS CHESAPEAKE CHIEF - The chief executive of Chesapeake Energy, Aubrey McClendon will leave the company in April, citing “philosophical differences” with the board. ()

CHINA ANGER AT EU TELECOMS DEMANDS - Europe’s top trade official is demanding a bigger share of the Chinese market in telecoms network equipment. ()

YOUTUBE TO SWITCH ON PAID-FOR VIDEO - The video-sharing website plans owned by Google plans to sell subscriptions that could see users charged to access some content, according to unnamed sources.()