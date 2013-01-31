PRESS DIGEST - Financial Times - Jan 31

LONDON, Jan 31 (Reuters) -

Headlines

Flee ‘safe’ sovereign debt, says Hasenstab

Union requests IAG meeting on Iberia

MPs attack culture at Barclays

Facebook mobile ad growth drives sales

Deutsche Bank chiefs maintain course

Rimless BlackBerry hopes to regain touch

Çukurova wins right to control Turkcell

Overview

FLEE ‘SAFE’ SOVEREIGN DEBT, SAYS HASENSTAB - The man who oversees 175 billion dollars in bonds for Californian asset manager, Franklin Templeton, says its time to get out of government debt now before it is too late.()

UNION REQUESTS IAG MEETING ON IBERIA - The chief executive of International Airlines Group, Willie Walsh will reject a request from a pilots’ union to discuss the restructuring of Iberia. ()

MPS ATTACK BARCLAYS OVER BONUS CULTURE - The parliamentary commission on banking standards accused Barclays of empty rhetoric, tearing into the bank’s remuneration committee. ()

FACEBOOK MOBILE AD GROWTH DRIVES SALES - An aggressive advertising drive by the Facebook during the U.S. presidential elections and shopping season saw the website post its first quarterly revenue growth since going public. ()

DEUTSCHE BANK CHIEFS MAINTAIN COURSE - To the dismay of analysts and some investors, Deutsche Bank’s Anshu Jain and Jurgen Fitschen are firmly rejecting the need for the bank to raise more capital.()

RIMLESS BLACKBERRY HOPES TO REGAIN TOUCH - The struggling handset maker Blackberry is taking a gamble by launching two touchscreen smartphones in a direct challenge to Apple and Samsung.()

ÇUKUROVA WINS RIGHT TO CONTROL TURKCELL - A court decision by the UK Privy Council will allow one of Turkey’s richest men, Mehmet Karamehmet, the chance to regain control of the country’s biggest mobile phone operator, Turkcell.()