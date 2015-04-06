FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Healthcare research company Press Ganey files for IPO
#Funds News
April 6, 2015 / 6:05 PM / 2 years ago

Healthcare research company Press Ganey files for IPO

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 6 (Reuters) - Press Ganey, a private equity-owned healthcare research firm, filed with U.S. regulators for an initial public offering of common stock.

Vestar Capital Partners Inc, Press Ganey’s majority shareholder, bought the company from American Securities LLC in 2008.

The filing had a nominal fundraising target of $100 million. (1.usa.gov/1abVuaI)

The amount of money a company says it plans to raise in its first IPO filing is used to calculate registration fees. The final size of the IPO could be different. (Reporting by Amrutha Gayathri in Bengaluru; Editing by Savio D‘Souza)

