PRESS DIGEST - Ireland - March 2

THE IRISH TIMES

- The governmen has moved to quash suggestions from within Cabinet that Europe should cut the cost of Ireland’s bank debt burden to boost support for the fiscal treaty referendum

- Aer Arann is to cease operating flights under its own name and will switch into the Aer Lingus Regional franchise service it has operated since March 2010

- The Irish Bank Resolution Corporation has initiated a search for service providers which could lead to the outsourcing of up to 250 staff

IRISH INDEPENDENT

- A 55-bedroom hotel overlooking the Donegal coastline was bought for 650,000 euros ($866,600), a tenth of its price at the height of the boom, at a cut-price property auction on Thursday

- The European Commission has urged the Central Bank to impose even stricter controls on how much banks should set aside for future losses after measures introduced late last year failed to “materially improve” levels of provisions at all lenders.

- The government’s new personal insolvency rules have left banks facing into a legal minefield that could force them to take back some of the 8 billion euros of “securitised” mortgages that have been sold on to new investors

