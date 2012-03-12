PRESS DIGEST - Ireland - March 12

These are some of the leading stories in Ireland’s newspapers on Monday. Reuters has not verified these stories and cannot vouch for their accuracy:

THE IRISH TIMES

- Aer Lingus senior management has held talks with U.S. low cost carrier Jet Blue Airways about it taking a stake in the Irish airline, according to informed sources

- The administrators of Quinn Insurance are poised to agree the sale of the former Sean Quinn owned Crowne Plaza hotel in Cambridge, England, for 38 million pounds

- The European Commission has criticised the government for failing to fulfill obligations under European law in relation to the reform of health insurer VHI following a ruling from the European Court of Justice last year

IRISH INDEPENDENT

- Half of all loan applications by small and medium enterprises have been refused in the past three months, a survey by business lobby group ISME claims

- The government will be informed of the potential sale price for the Bord Gais Energy business by the end of the month

- Restaurants in the United Sates could soon be offering grass-fed Irish beef after American authorities took a major step towards allowing exports to resume

IRISH EXAMINER

- Communications Minister Pat Rabbitte is expected to come under renewed pressure to hold a public inquiry into a presidential election debate on state broadcaster RTE following fresh allegations that losing candidate Sean Gallagher was targeted by the broadcaster

