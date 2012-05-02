FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
PRESS DIGEST - Ireland - May 2
May 2, 2012 / 6:25 AM / 5 years ago

PRESS DIGEST - Ireland - May 2

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

These are some of the leading stories in Ireland’s newspapers on Wednesday. Reuters has not verified these stories and cannot vouch for their accuracy:

THE IRISH TIMES

- Troubled Irish property developer Treasury Holdings has begun legal proceedings against the National Asset Management Agency (NAMA). It is seeking substantial compensation and is contesting the constitutionality of the legislation governing its activities

- More than one-fifth of 8 billion euros in mortgages at the former Bank of Scotland (Ireland) have soured or will not be repaid in full, the owner of the troubled loan portfolio, UK bank Lloyds has said.

IRISH INDEPENDENT

- The government scrambled last night to limit the damage caused by Finance Minister Michael Noonan’s blunt claim that next year’s warning will be “dramatically” worse if there is a No vote in the EU fiscal treaty referendum

- Cardinal Sean Brady last night insisted that he would not resign after fresh claims about his role in the cover-up of abuse by serial paedophile cleric Brendan Smyth

- A dissident republican group is believed to be responsible for the milk church bomb found on an island in Dublin’s Phoenix Park

IRISH EXAMINER

- The newly crowned Miss Ireland, Marie Hughes, has been stripped of her title after it emerged she was too old at 25.

