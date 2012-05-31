PRESS DIGEST - Ireland - May 31

These are some of the leading stories in Ireland’s newspapers on Thursday. Reuters has not verified these stories and cannot vouch for their accuracy:

THE IRISH TIMES

- More than 14,000 current and former staff of eircom are set to share a tax-free windfall of about 125 million euros ($155 million)following a decision by the board of the employee share ownership trust to wind up

- A senior political figure who is also one of Ukraine’s richest businessmen has intervened in the ongoing battle for control of a valuable shopping mall in Kiev formerly owned by the family of Sean Quinn

- The National Asset Management Agency is set to be fully repaid on loans outstanding on London’s Battersea power station, which is expected to be sold to a Malaysian-led consortium

IRISH INDEPENDENT

- Banks are to offer a range of new deals to help struggling homeowners pay their mortgages

- Sinn Fein’s failed court case against the independent referendum watchdog on Wednesday, which was described as a “stunt,” will cost the taxpayer up to 200,000 euros

- The chief executive of ferry operator Irish Continental Group has said the number of British holidaymakers planning to visit Ireland this summer “looks positive”

IRISH EXAMINER

- The Mauritius trial of two hotel workers accused of murdering Michaela McAreavey descended into near farce as a lawyer dramatically withdrew from the case and signaled his intent to appear as a witness

- A teenage girl who became trapped under a sand dune on a County Kerry beach has died

