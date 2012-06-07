PRESS DIGEST - Ireland - June 7

These are some of the leading stories in Ireland’s newspapers on Thursday. Reuters has not verified these stories and cannot vouch for their accuracy:

THE IRISH TIMES

- Twitter has warned some of its users that the company may be compelled to release subscriber and registration information in relation to a case concerning a student falsely accused of dodging a taxi fare in a video and in online comments

- the company behind the proposed 600 million euro ($750 million) Shannon liquid natural gas project said the investment remains on hold because of a delay on the part of the industry regulator

- Wealthy financier Dermot Desmond on Wednesday increased his stake in Independent News and Media to 6.36 per cent from 5.75 previously

IRISH INDEPENDENT

- Company pension schemes that are in deficit will have just six months to put in place a plan to restructure their schemes under new rules announced by the Pensions Board

- A major union at Bus Eireann has said it may ballot for industrial action after the semi-state bus company, which employs 2,500, unveiled plans to make 20 million euros of savings per year

IRISH EXAMINER

- Prime Minister Enda Kenny has come under fire for refusing to divulge German Chancellor Angela Merkel’s response to his request during a telephone call for a deal on Ireland’s debilitating bank debt

