PRESS DIGEST - Ireland - June 11

These are some of the leading stories in Ireland’s newspapers on Monday. Reuters has not verified these stories and cannot vouch for their accuracy:

THE IRISH TIMES

- The European bailout of Spain will proceed without direct aid for the country’s banks, dealing a blow to Dublin’s campaign to ease the terms of the Irish bank rescue

- Bank of Ireland considers Independent News & Media to be one of its “most challenged corporate relationships,” according to a file not of a meeting on April 5 between the bank and members of the media company’s senior management

IRISH INDEPENDENT

- Slightly more than half the expected 20,000 pilgrims attended the opening of the Catholic Church’s 50th International Eucharistic Congress in Dublin on Sunday

- Only 7 percent of voters in Northern Ireland would vote for a united Ireland this year, according to a new poll. Asked if they would vote to remove the border in 20 years time, the figure increased to 32 percent.

- Disgraced former Anglo Irish Bank boss Sean FitzPatrick last night checked into a 550 euro-a-night hotel as he arrived to cheer on Ireland in their opening game of euro 2012

