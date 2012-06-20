FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
PRESS DIGEST - Ireland - June 20
#Credit Markets
June 20, 2012 / 6:31 AM / 5 years ago

PRESS DIGEST - Ireland - June 20

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

These are some of the leading stories in Ireland’s newspapers on Wednesday. Reuters has not verified these stories and cannot vouch for their accuracy:

THE IRISH TIMES

- Minister for Finance Michael Noonan has said any EU bank resolution fund would have to work retrospectively or otherwise Ireland will lose out

- The bankrupt former billionaire Sean Quinn, his son Sean and his nephew Peter Darragh Quinn are to be told next Tuesday by Ms Justice Elizabeth Dunne whether she has decided they have acted in contempt of an order of the High Court

- Irish supply chain solutions and development company PCH International will more than double its global headcount with a multimillion-euro facility to fulfill new contracts with consumer electronics company

IRISH INDEPENDENT

- Dublin’s reputation as one of the most expensive cities in the world is increasingly unjustified after it plummeted from the top 10 to 72nd place

- Air-France is though t to be considering a sale of its Dublin-based Cityjet airline as part of a wider restructuring

- Former European Central Bank President Jean Claude Trichet blocked a request from the Irish government to impose losses on senior bank bondholders, Finance Minister Michael Noonan said on Tuesday

IRISH EXAMINER

- There will be no deal on lowering the 47 billion euro ($60 billion) cost of the Anglo bailout before the summer, Finance Minister Michael Noonan has admitted.

Looking for more information from local sources? Reuters Business Briefing has five Irish sources including Irish Times. For details of the product please call your local help desk .

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
