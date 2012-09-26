PRESS DIGEST - Ireland - Sept. 26

DUBLIN, Sept 26 (Reuters) - These are some of the leading stories in Ireland’s newspapers on Wednesday. Reuters has not verified these stories and cannot vouch for their accuracy:

THE IRISH TIMES

- The government’s campaign for debt relief was dealt a fresh blow on Tuesday as Germany, Finland and the Netherlands said national bodies should remain liable for most bank losses

- Aer Lingus has warned it will sue trade union SIPTU and its officers, officials and members for at least 2 million euros ($2.6 million)a day in potential losses if planned industrial action goes ahead from next week

- One of the country’s most senior civil servants has said that it does not make financial sense to allow people to access their pension nest eggs early to allow them to reduce heavy mortgage debts

IRISH INDEPENDENT

- Dublin Airport authority is taking legal action to halt union stoppages which could crippled the country’s three main airports

- Huge numbers of people who pay into a pension would stop funding it if the government further tampers with the tax relieves, according to a new survey

