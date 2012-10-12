FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
PRESS DIGEST - Ireland - Oct 12
Sections
Featured
When lives depend on doctors and generators
Puerto Rico
When lives depend on doctors and generators
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
Exchange-traded funds
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
SEC's EDGAR system vulnerable to denial-of-service attacks
Cyber Risk
SEC's EDGAR system vulnerable to denial-of-service attacks
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Credit Markets
October 12, 2012 / 6:56 AM / 5 years ago

PRESS DIGEST - Ireland - Oct 12

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

DUBLIN, Oct 12 (Reuters) - These are some of the leading stories in Ireland’s newspapers on Friday. Reuters has not verified these stories and cannot vouch for their accuracy:

THE IRISH TIMES

- The government has strongly signaled its determination to speed up major reforms and savings under the Croke Park agreement, particularly in health and local government

- A government commitment to save money on child benefit payments to about 8,000 children living abroad has been effectively abandoned.

- The minister for transport says it will be “tough but not impossible” for Ryanair to take over Aer Lingus

IRISH INDEPENDENT

- Public sector allowances worth more than 1,500 euros ($1,900) will be protected from government cuts while anything under that can be taken from workers

- The new personal insolvency regime will be up and running by February next year, Prime Minister Enda Kenny said

- The recipients of highly confidential data allegedly misappropriated from NAMA by former executive Enda Farrell include professionals based in Dublin, London, Paris and Berlin, documents provided to the commercial court show

IRISH EXAMINER

- Irish hotels are nearly 7 billion euros ($9 billion)in debt and need to write off 2.5 billion of this burden if the sector is to stay viable, warns a report by a former government advisor

Looking for more information from local sources? Reuters Business Briefing has five Irish sources including Irish Times. For details of the product please call your local help desk .

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.