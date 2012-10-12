PRESS DIGEST - Ireland - Oct 12

DUBLIN, Oct 12 (Reuters) - These are some of the leading stories in Ireland’s newspapers on Friday. Reuters has not verified these stories and cannot vouch for their accuracy:

THE IRISH TIMES

- The government has strongly signaled its determination to speed up major reforms and savings under the Croke Park agreement, particularly in health and local government

- A government commitment to save money on child benefit payments to about 8,000 children living abroad has been effectively abandoned.

- The minister for transport says it will be “tough but not impossible” for Ryanair to take over Aer Lingus

IRISH INDEPENDENT

- Public sector allowances worth more than 1,500 euros ($1,900) will be protected from government cuts while anything under that can be taken from workers

- The new personal insolvency regime will be up and running by February next year, Prime Minister Enda Kenny said

- The recipients of highly confidential data allegedly misappropriated from NAMA by former executive Enda Farrell include professionals based in Dublin, London, Paris and Berlin, documents provided to the commercial court show

IRISH EXAMINER

- Irish hotels are nearly 7 billion euros ($9 billion)in debt and need to write off 2.5 billion of this burden if the sector is to stay viable, warns a report by a former government advisor

