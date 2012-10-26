FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
PRESS DIGEST - Ireland - Oct 26
October 26, 2012 / 6:36 AM / 5 years ago

PRESS DIGEST - Ireland - Oct 26

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

These are some of the leading stories in Ireland’s newspapers on Friday. Reuters has not verified these stories and cannot vouch for their accuracy:

THE IRISH TIMES

- Aer Lingus passengers could face disruption in coming weeks after talks aimed at finding a solution to the 748 million euro hole in aviation workers’ pension plan were suspended last night

- Three officials from the Department of Foreign Affairs flew to Kampala on Thursday after Ireland’s aid programme to Uganda was suspended following allegations about the misappropriation of funds

- Prison officers in the Republic of Ireland can earn almost twice as much as their counterparts in England and Wales when allowances are taken into account, the Public Accounts Committee has been told

IRISH INDEPENDENT

- As many as 80 police stations nationwide are set to be shut down before the end of the year

- Back-office functions within the civil service will be transferred to the fringes of Dublin under plans to reduce the state’s rent bill

- The head of Diageo has described a proposal by the Irish government to ban drinks sponsorship of sporting events as “ridiculous”

Looking for more information from local sources? Reuters Business Briefing has five Irish sources including Irish Times. For details of the product please call your local help desk .

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
