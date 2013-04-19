PRESS DIGEST - Ireland - April 19

These are some of the leading stories in Ireland’s newspapers on Friday. Reuters has not verified these stories and cannot vouch for their accuracy:

THE IRISH TIMES

- Mortgage debt forgiveness will have to be a central plank of the banks’ approach to dealing with borrowers with unsustainable levels of debt, Minister for Justice Alan Shatter said on Thursday

- Local authorities are preparing to hand over a database to the Revenue Commissioners that will help identify almost 400,000 households who have yet to pay the household charge

- Aer Lingus and Ryanair have been earning profits of up to 50 percent on what they present to customers as taxes and charges on some fares, Dublin Airport Authority told competition regulators during their inquiry into the proposed merger of the two airlines

IRISH INDEPENDENT

- The government is examining whether the Croke Park II deal was voted down by women with children because of its adverse impact on childcare

- The government is going to use the new property tax database to ensure that every family in the country pays the new broadcasting charge

- Rhinoceros horns stolen from the National Museum worth 500,000 euros were not insured

IRISH EXAMINER

- The average family will be left with 1,760 euros a month to live on under new rules outlining what should be considered reasonable living expenses for people in mortgage distress

