PRESS DIGEST - Ireland - May 29

THE IRISH TIMES

- Ireland’s tax service has issued a tender to set up a comprehensive database of company information to be used to help track transfer pricing. The request was published as the issue of transfer pricing was highlighted at U.S. Senate hearings into Apple

- The number of houses being bought and sold rose 14.4 percent in the first three months of this year, even though there were 15 percent fewer homes on the market, according to the Irish Banking Federation

- Creches and pre-schools in some parts of the country have not been inspected by authorities for up to four years, despite hundreds of complaints from parents regarding standards across the sector

IRISH INDEPENDENT

- The country’s largest nurses union has given a significant boost to the prospects of a new public sector pay deal by recommending a Yes-vote to its members

- Public sector workers earned about 285 euros per week more on average per week than private sector employees in the first three months of the year, the Central Statistics Office said

- The state’s main banks will likely need a further 20 billion euros in capital, economist Jim Power has forecast

IRISH EXAMINER

- The EU will take its foot off the austerity pedal today - but will insist Ireland puts any savings from the Anglo promissory notes into cutting debt rather than current spending

