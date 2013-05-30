PRESS DIGEST - Ireland - May 30

These are some of the leading stories in Ireland’s newspapers on Thursday. Reuters has not verified these stories and cannot vouch for their accuracy:

THE IRISH TIMES

- The European Commission has urged the government to confront a re-emergence of lax lending standards in the banking system, warning in a new report that it sees fresh signs of bad practice in some lenders

- The cabinet has signed off on plans to create three new technological universities as part of a plan for the most fundamental reform of third level education in the history of the state

- Former Independent News and Media chief executive Gavin O‘Reilly has been appointed Worldwide CEO of the Agency Group

IRISH INDEPENDENT

- In an apparent U-turn that will cheer the government, Apple Chief Executive Tim Cook said the company did not receive any special deal from Ireland to pay a flat tax rate of only 2 percent

- HSBC has settled an Irish legal action taken against it by an IFSC-based fund that lost 1.1 billion euros in the Bernie Madoff ponzi scheme

- The investigation into the collapse of Anglo Irish Bank is substantially complete the director of corporate enforcement has said

