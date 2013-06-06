PRESS DIGEST - Ireland - June 6

These are some of the leading stories in Ireland’s newspapers on Thursday. Reuters has not verified these stories and cannot vouch for their accuracy:

THE IRISH TIMES

- The government has fired the opening shots in the referendum campaign to scrap the upper house, the Seanad, pledging reforms of the lower house to strengthen oversight of new laws

- Californian-based investment group Kennedy Wilson is set to become the dominant landlord in the Dublin apartment letting market following its purchase of another “distressed” development of 420 residential units on the site of the former Clancy Barracks at Islandbridge, Dublin

- A total of just 5 million euros has to date been provided under two schemes introduced to provide more than 500 million euros in finance to small businesses having difficulty accessing credit since its introduction last autumn

IRISH INDEPENDENT

- British energy giant SSE will probably be outbid by rivals looking to buy Bord Gais Energy, SSE’s outgoing chief executive has said

- Kennedy Wilson has teamed up with asset manager Varde in its 306 million euro bid for the “Opera CMH” portfolio of Irish commercial property being sold by creditors of the former Treasury Holdings

- The chief executive of Royal Bank of Scotland says his bank has no plan to sell Ulster Bank

