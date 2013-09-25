PRESS DIGEST - Ireland - Sept 25

These are some of the leading stories in Ireland’s newspapers on Wednesday. Reuters has not verified these stories and cannot vouch for their accuracy:

THE IRISH TIMES

- The minister for education has warned teachers who are members of the ASTI trade union that they will lose protection against compulsory redundancies on foot of their decision to reject the Haddington Road agreement on pay and pensions

- Global anti-poverty campaigner and U2 frontman Bono defended Ireland’s tax system and Google’s use of Irish companies to reduce its tax bill, saying the country was “very pleased to compete on that front”

- The National Asset Management Agency is planning to sell two loan portfolios in the coming weeks for an estimated 350 million-400 million euros

IRISH INDEPENDENT

- The governor of the Central Bank faces a public grilling today after his controversial decision to drop the investigation into the contents of the Anglo tapes

- Finance Minister Michael Noonan has indicated to coalition partner Labour that any leeway in the budget on the spending side will have to be matched on the tax side to maintain a ratio of spending cuts to tax increases of 2-1.

- A substantial drop in burglaries has helped push the overall nationwide crime rate down by 8 percent over the past year

IRISH EXAMINER

- Farmers are overwhelmingly optimistic about the future and weathering the storm of the recession better than the rest of the population a new survey shows

