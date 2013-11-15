PRESS DIGEST - Ireland - Nov 15

These are some of the leading stories in Ireland’s newspapers on Friday. Reuters has not verified these stories and cannot vouch for their accuracy:

THE IRISH TIMES

- The government is making plans to press ahead quickly with a swathe of unfinished troika reforms, including a long-delayed overhaul of the legal profession and preparations to charge domestic users for water in 2015

- Former Anglo Irish Bank executive Tiarnan O‘Mahoney has appeared at the Dublin District Court ton four charges related to alleged tax offences

- Proposed tighter EU regulations of the medical device manufacturing sector could threaten thousands of jobs in Ireland, the head of one of the country’s biggest medical device companies warned

IRISH INDEPENDENT

- Ryanair is to unveil new flexible fares that will allow business passengers to alter flight times and dates as part of their ticket price

- Small businesses are to get access to loans from Germany at half the rate of interest being charged in Ireland under a plan approved by Angela Merkel

- Ireland will still be subject to “intensive surveillance” twice a year from the troika even though we are leaving the bailout without a credit line in place

IRISH EXAMINER

- Six of the country’s leading economists have strongly criticized the government’s decision to exit the bailout without a credit line, saying bumpy economic conditions could force Ireland to seek one later under harsher terms

