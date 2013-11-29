PRESS DIGEST - Ireland - Nov 29

These are some of the leading stories in Ireland’s newspapers on Friday. Reuters has not verified these stories and cannot vouch for their accuracy:

THE IRISH TIMES

- Plans to introduce compulsory collective bargaining for all companies in the State will be announced tonight by deputy prime minister Eamon Gilmore at the opening of the Labour Party national conference in Killarney.

- Lufthansa Technik is in early discussions with US aviation specialist Cloud Investment Partners about a possible takeover of its Dublin aircraft maintenance facility, which is threatened with closure.

- A group of unions representing workers at electricity utility ESB has said its position and that of the company’s management are “very far apart” after talks aimed at averting threatened strike action ended last night.

IRISH INDEPENDENT

- An Irish soldier received minor injuries in Syria yesterday after a defence forces patrol was ambushed in the increasingly tense Golan Heights.

- There has been an 18pc fall in the number of insolvent firms so far this year, new research shows.

- Healthcare giant MSD Merck confirmed it is shutting its Swords plant, which employs 570 people

IRISH EXAMINER

- The board of the Central Remedial Clinic is facing calls to resign after the disability organisation admitted to using money donated by the public to top up the salaries of some of its highest earners

Looking for more information from local sources? Reuters Business Briefing has five Irish sources including Irish Times. For details of the product please call your local help desk .